In a world where professional athletes seem to always be in the national spotlight, it is important to also recognize and celebrate our local high school athletes.
The Highlands News-Sun is joining Dr. Thomas Lackey, and The School Board of Highlands County to do just that with the first Best of Highlands All-County Athletes Banquet on Tuesday, May 23, at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring.
“We are excited to recognize the selected All-County Athletes of Highlands County. It’s a pleasure to work with the School Board, the athletic directors, coaches and students to make this happen,” said Tim Smolarick, president and publisher of Highlands News-Sun.
At the beginning of each sports season, the Highlands News-Sun has celebrated the team athletes during Media Day at Lakeshore Mall. At the end of each season, the high school coaches and athletic directors nominated their best players, both male and female, for each position of the high school sport. Based on the information provided by these coaches and athletic directors, and using statistics from MaxPreps, a team of people selected the Best of Highlands All-County Athletes for all sports.
Additionally, athletic directors from each school nominated athletes for Athlete of the Year, both male and female, to represent their school. Several criteria was used to select these gifted individuals, criteria such as their playing ability, scholastic ability, leadership qualities and character. Athletic directors provided as much information as possible on each nomination to be presented to a community review committee for selection.
“We look forward to next year’s Media Days and Athletic Banquet and even more support from the community for all the hard work these athletes put in,” Smolarick said. “A limited number of tickets are still available. Come join us.”
We are inviting you to attend this celebration of the county’s top high school athletes. Tickets for the banquet are $20 for students and $30 for adults. Doors at the Alan Jay Arena will open at 5:30 p.m.; buffet will start at 6 p.m.