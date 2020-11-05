SEBRING — Lynn Wayne Allen III, 31, of Sebring, was arrested last Friday after an altercation with another man, leading to aggravated assault and weapons charges.
The victim told officers with the Sebring Police Department that he had been talking with a friend Friday morning near E.O. Douglas Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when Allen drove up in a silver Ford Taurus and began “cursing at him and talking ‘crap’ towards him,” according to the report.
The victim said that he did not know what Allen was talking about. Allen parked and got out of the car. The victim said Allen was holding a black handgun which he pointed at the victim. The victim ran away and hid behind a house, reports said.
Officers caught up with Allen at his residence where he was being detained by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies who were investigating Allen for another assault. Allen spoke to officers and said that he did not have any problems with anyone on the “corner” and that he did not point a firearm at anyone.
According to the HCSO report from the same day, Allen was involved in an assault incident in the Lakeshore Mall parking lot. The victim told deputies that he was walking near the mall parking lot when a gray Ford Fusion driven by Allen’s wife pulled up and Allen exited the passenger side, approaching the victim. The two began arguing.
The victim said that they were arguing over Allen wanting to use the victim’s identity to falsify documents to obtain money, reports said.
Allen then pushed the victim before drawing a handgun from his waistband and firing one round between the victim’s legs. A witness nearby corroborated the victim’s account, according to reports.
A BOLO was sent out and Allen was eventually located at his home where deputies found a blue steel Walther PPE .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun with seven rounds of ammunition. Allen denied owning the gun, reports said.
Allen was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and one felony count of assault with intent to commit a felony in the SPD case. He was also charged with one felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one felony count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, one misdemeanor count of firing a weapon in public and one misdemeanor count of battery in the HCSO case.
Since his arrest on Oct. 30, charges of cruelty towards a child without great harm, battery, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and drug equipment possession were added on Oct. 31 because of Parker vs State.
Because of the Parker vs State law, if someone were to bond out but then be arrested on new charges, their bond would be revoked on the previous charges and the new charge(s) may be eligible for bond. It would make no difference if the person could make the new bond; they would still be in custody for the revocation on the old charges.