Ukraine Belarus Border

A Ukrainian serviceman lands a drone during a demonstration close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1.

 DANIEL COLE/AP PHOTO

BELARUS BORDER, Ukraine (AP) — The reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions deep inside the thick forest that marches across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring sky and land for signs of trouble on the other side.

Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust toward Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago.

