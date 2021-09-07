SEBRING — A Sebring Historical Society Board Member will present an alternative waterfront plan to the Sebring City Council at today’s 5:30 p.m. meeting.
The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency is awaiting a revision in the initial designs created by the firm Kimley-Horn.
After receiving input from the public, stakeholders and City officials, Kimley-Horn’s initial two designs called for sweeping changes to the City-owned waterfront property that includes the City Pier and the Jack Stroup Civic Center.
The Sebring Historical Society has been opposed to big changes and creating something the Society believes would not serve the City’s demographics and would affect historic buildings.
Sebring Historical Society Board Member Bobby Lee will present an alternative plan that states: The initial CRA draft plans would eliminate much of the existing parking, the Highlands Art League Building, The Visual Arts Center Building, the Weigle and Clovelly historic homes and the Jack Stoup Civic Center, all of which have served the community well for decades.
This plan, on the other hand, offers two basic options.
In the first option, all existing facilities remain as they are.
In the second option the Visual Arts Center would move to the Museum of the Arts Building and the Museum, along with the Arts League Offices, would move to the IGA Building on the Circle or the Salvation Army Building on North Ridgewood Drive. The other buildings would remain in their current locations.
If enacted, this alternative waterfront plan would expand the cultural amenities of Highlands County and preserve its cultural institutions, all the while reinvigorating the City Pier area by offering activates for members of all age and ethnic groups. All at a much reduced cost to taxpayers.
The funds saved by reducing costs could be utilized to fund the elimination of slums and blighted areas, as was called for in the CRA enabling statutory law, according to the alternative plan.
Kimley-Horn’s draft plans appear to focus on privileged middle to upper income youth/younger adults and sports related events. There simply are not enough people in the right age groups to warrant an extensive expenditure of taxpayers’ funds. This alternative plan, on the other hand, allows for more generational and economic diversity.
It would encourage the involvement of ages more appropriate to Highlands County and its surrounding sparsely populated neighboring counties, yet still facilitating ever increasing sports events.
The alternative plan includes an event pavilion for outdoor weddings or use as a bandstand; beach expansion; slash pad; playground; outfitter renting kayaks, paddle boards, canoes, etc.; games area with beach volleyball, bocce ball, corn hole games.
The alternative plan encourages the development of restaurants and retail shops along Center Street from the Circle to Lakeview Drive, .
Along with Sebring, towns all across America have converted residences near business districts to restaurants and retail shops. Center Street has several buildings that would be ideal to convert to restaurants and retail shops, which would support revitalization of the Sebring Center business district.
Unlike the “1970’s urban renewal” approach of Kimley-Horn’s draft, this plan retains facilities that have served Sebring for decades and offers suitable options for community activities, according to the alternative plan.
Both the Highlands Art League and Sebring Historical Society have contributed to this community for several years and are essential to the art and culture of the downtown Sebring. This plan allows them to continue their community service in the these buildings for many years to come.
The 30-page alternative plan does not include a name or organization on it. Lee is listed on the City Council’s agenda as presenting an alternative waterfront plan.