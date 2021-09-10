SEBRING — An alternative waterfront plan was presented to the City Council Tuesday by Sebring Historical Society member Bobby Lee.
The plan Lee presented calls for retaining most or all of the current structures that would have been eliminated in the initial proposal developed for the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency.
The CRA is paying for the design firm Kimley-Horn to create a proposed plan for redevelopment of the city-owned waterfront property.
Prior to Lee speaking, Council President Charlie Lowrance provided background information on the issue.
The CRA is in the process of a complete study on the waterfront and they have had and will have public meetings with input as well as engineering for the retention and other components through Kimley-Horn that will all be required for the new plan, he said.
“We are encouraging anyone with alternative ideas to present them at those public meetings, but Mr. Lee has asked to come before the Council and present some ideas he has in regards to this,” Lowrance said. “But, the CRA is paying a lot of money for some plans here. We have all been part of that up to this point, but we are open to your alternatives.”
Lee said they are not just his ideas as he is not that sharp.
He said 30 years ago there was a plan that was developed by the CRA and the only thing that happened from that plan was they developed a playground.
Now there is another outside consultant whose initial proposal would virtually destroy the cultural center that is down there today, Lee said.
“Our alternative plan, on the other hand, was created by a bunch of local citizens who would like to save many of those, if not all of those buildings, and improve the waterfront at the same time, instead of just having waterfront,” he said.
With the alternative plan, the unofficial citizen committee believes the city can improve the 100-year-plus City Pier, retain the cultural sites and the activates that are there with them, revise the parking to actually include additional handicapped spaces and significantly improve the Pier area including up to almost 500 feet of waterfront beach, Lee said. Currently, the beach area is about 200 to 250 feet.
“The primary distinctions between their plan and our plan is, we would save everything and improve it drastically,” he said.
Councilman Mark Stewart said he appreciated the citizens spending the time working on a well thought out plan.
Lowrance said Lee made a lot of different points that are very good that need to be taken into consideration.
“I particularly like the issue of safety and maintenance, whatever we do down there we need to do it right and we need to keep it up correctly,” he said.
Council Pro-tempore Tom Dettman said Lee and his helpers have taken a serious look at the “balance” where they can all coexist with what is there, what can be preserved and which way it could or possibly should be done.
Dettman likes that the plan didn’t just focus on preserving everything, but took a “leap forward” with 17 new and improved enhancements.