AVON PARK — A traffic stop led to drug charges and a weapons charge for Gerson Antonio Alvardo, 30, of Lake Wales, on Tuesday night.
Shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, members of the Tactical Anti-Crime Team with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Stryker Road and U.S. 27 in Avon Park. Alvardo told the deputies that he did not have a valid driver’s license or any form of identification on him, reports said.
Deputies had performed a search on Alvardo and found that there was an active warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear on a charge of driving on a suspended or revoked license, according to reports.
A K-9 deputy performed a “free-air-sniff” of Alvardo’s vehicle and alerted deputies to the vehicle where they found more than 40 grams of marijuana, 41 grams of gummy bears laced with THC, several postage stamps that tested positive for LSD, 49.2 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and a loaded 9mm pistol, reports said.
Deputies also found several pills including clonazepam, Adderall and pills that tested positive for MDMA, which is found in molly and ecstasy. There was also a large amount of cash found in the vehicle, reports said.
According to reports, the presence of the digital scale and packaged baggies containing methamphetamine “are indicative of the mid-level methamphetamine dealer, which in his statement Gerson confessed was his intention.”
Alvardo was arrested and charged with one felony count of amphetamine trafficking, three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, one felony charge of marijuana possession, one felony charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, one felony charge of drug equipment possession, one felony count of possession of methamphetamine with 1,000 feet of a church, one felony count of possession of synthetic cannabinoid and one felony charge of drug trafficking.
He was taken to the Highlands County Jail on a $82,000 bond.