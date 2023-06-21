On Saturday and Sunday, local ham radio operators will be taking to the airwaves to join thousands of others nationwide in the annual Field Day. Radio stations will be set up at the Placid Lakes Clubhouse using HF, VHF, UHF and even satellites for contacts with as many different stations in various sections across the United States and Canada.
This exercise helps to prepare the local licensed operators for emergency communication that they have provided so often during hurricanes and tropical storms. The local hams provide networks to the National Hurricane Center, The National Weather Service, The Highlands County Emergency Operations Center and county shelters in times of emergencies.