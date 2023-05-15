Biden Abroad

Clockwise from left, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Italy, Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden sit at the first working session in Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on June 26, 2022.

 JOHN MacDOUGALL/POOL PHOTO via AP, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has an ambitious agenda when he sets off this week on an eight-day trip to the Indo-Pacific.

He’s looking to tighten bonds with longtime allies, make history as the first sitting U.S. president to visit the tiny island state of Papua New Guinea and spotlight his administration’s commitment to the Pacific. The three-country trip also presents the 80-year-old Biden, who recently announced he’s running for reelection, with the opportunity to demonstrate that he still has enough in the tank to handle the grueling pace of the presidency.

