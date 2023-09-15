Turkey Cave Rescue

American researcher Mark Dickey is carried in a stretcher after being pulled out of Morca cave near Anamur, south Turkey, on early Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

 MERT GOKHAN KOC/DIA IMAGES via AP

ISTANBUL (AP) — An American researcher who spent 11 days stuck in a Turkish cave after falling ill said Thursday that he thought he would die there before a complex international rescue operation got him out.

Mark Dickey, 40, appeared relaxed as he spoke to reporters at a hospital in Mersin, southern Turkey, where he is recovering from his ordeal.

