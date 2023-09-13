American flamingo

An American flamingo banded and tracked after rescue.

 KARA COOK/AUDUBON FLORIDA

TAMPA BAY — In late August, Hurricane Idalia’s Category 3 landfall brought rain, wind, and, unexpectedly, flamingos to Florida. While many flamingos have been reported on Florida’s shores, one bird was rescued from the Gulf and rehabilitated by the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary.

Prior to its successful release in Pinellas County on Saturday, Audubon Florida research staff tagged the bird with a geolocator that could provide scientists with important clues about the movements and fates of these storm-blown birds.

