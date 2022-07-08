Hemp is well-embedded in the American Revolution. President George Washington, the country’s first president, was a hemp farmer before he became president.
The most important document in America, the United States Constitution, was written on parchment paper made from hemp. Betsy Ross used hemp to make the first American flag.
Hemp has been well rooted in American culture ever since the Puritans landed in Jamestown. The first settlers carried hemp seeds from Britain to America on the Mayflower with them; in fact, the sails and rig lines were made from hemp fibers.
Washington continued to grow hemp after the revolution. Instead of marketing his cash crop, he used it for building and maintaining his plantation. However, two founding fathers of the constitution and a few presidents were hemp farmers for cash.
For centuries, industrial hemp was a valued commodity; taxes were paid with it, lamp oil, ropes, clothing, and a list of endless goods were produced. Up until the early 1900’s, the government had little to no interest in industrial hemp, truckloads crossed into the US from Mexico unchecked. Then politics got involved.
The freedom to grow industrial hemp came to a halt in 1937, when congress passed the Marihuana Tax Act regulating hemp in the government’s effort to restrict hemp production in the United States.
The US found cause to lift restrictions on Jan. 2, 1942 during World War II. USDA’s Commodity Credit Corporation contracted with War Hemp Industries, Inc., a quasi-official organization, to produce “Hemp for Victory,” the underdog was back in the fight.
The United States Department of Agriculture instituted an emergency program in 1942. USDA produced and released a short film, “Hemp for Victory,” promoting “American Grown Hemp.” It was a campaign urging farmers to grow hemp for fiber as a substitute crop for the abaca leaf and jute that was no longer available due to the embargo on Japan.
The 1942 film demonstrated in 13:42 minutes how to handle the ancient crop from field to textile mills. It ends with “Anchors Away” playing in the background as a fleet of battleships cruise the seas, inspiring “Hemp for Victory,” American Grown.
When the war ended, hemp production rapidly declined as imports resumed and legal restrictions were reimposed. The interest in hemp dragged on until 22 years ago when the USDA released its initial 2000 report on the potential market for industrial hemp in the United States.
Hemp is notably recognized by USDA for its dual purpose. From textiles to food on the table, every bit of industrial hemp is useful, especially the seeds, which are needed for biofuel energy.
USDA’s hemp ruling is a complex legal procedure in action because it requires both public and private funding to manufacture and produce hemp. Together they form a quasi organization, meaning the government supports their end of the deal but projects will be managed privately.
Industrial hemp is a cousin of marijuana but without the effects of THC. It has a complicated history since 1937 when it was tagged for being related to marijuana. The Supreme Court ruled in 1969 that the marijuana tax law was “unconstitutional”; it violated the 5th amendment.
Unfortunately, hemp was a casualty of the war on drugs, guilt by association. Industrial hemp was officially banned as a narcotic in 1970 under Schedule 1 of the FDA’s Controlled Substance Act.
Nearly four decades without any legal changes in the government's ruling on industrial hemp, but change was evident through incremental steps within government agencies under the flagstaff of the USDA.
The Food, Conservation and Energy Act of 2008, included in the 2008 Farm Bill, established the Biorefinery Assistance Program under Title IX, section 9003.
The 9003 program continued under the 2014 Farm Bill. It was defined and revised to include renewable chemicals and bio-based products for manufacturing. It also guarantees loan assistance to fund development, construction and retrofitting of commercial-scale biorefineries using eligible technologies including industrial hemp.
One specific revision was changing the name of the program from the Biorefinery Assistance Program to the Biorefinery, Renewable Chemical, and Biobased Product Manufacturing Assistance Program. Each small step aided by the Department of Agriculture, the farmer’s advocate into America’s future.
From hemp’s historical roots in a muddy hole plantation in Mt. Vernon, Virginia to the devastated orange groves in Florida’s Citrus Region, the value of hemp continues to grow.
The Agricultural Act (Farm Bill) in 2018 was amended and reauthorized the 9003 Program under Title IX and amending the terms of 'biorefinery' and 'eligible technology' in the 2018 Farm Bill. This action mandated industrial hemp be removed from the ‘Controlled Substance’ list.
On July 9, 2019 the 116th Congress introduced HR 3652, the Hemp For Victory Act of 2019. There are seven agencies assigned to research the potential uses of hemp.