The Lake Placid American Legion Post 25 hosted their July 4th Picnic on Saturday, July 1 to a full house. There were very few parking spots available after the festivities started. Outside activities on that hot July day included a 25-foot water slide, a water dunk, and Face Painting for the little kids.

The Legion’s outside grill and fire pit cooked up 100 chicken quarters, 100 hamburgers, 100 hot dogs, as well as four racks of ribs, and two full briskets. Inside Post 25’s dining hall there was all manner of delicious hot and cold food, including all of the grilled meats with all the fixings, chili, potato salad, coleslaw, barbecue baked beans, greens, and salad. The dessert tables included pies, cakes, cupcakes, brownies, and lots of red, white and blue cookies. And the Legion’s bar was open to members.

