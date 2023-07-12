The Lake Placid American Legion Post 25 hosted their July 4th Picnic on Saturday, July 1 to a full house. There were very few parking spots available after the festivities started. Outside activities on that hot July day included a 25-foot water slide, a water dunk, and Face Painting for the little kids.
The Legion’s outside grill and fire pit cooked up 100 chicken quarters, 100 hamburgers, 100 hot dogs, as well as four racks of ribs, and two full briskets. Inside Post 25’s dining hall there was all manner of delicious hot and cold food, including all of the grilled meats with all the fixings, chili, potato salad, coleslaw, barbecue baked beans, greens, and salad. The dessert tables included pies, cakes, cupcakes, brownies, and lots of red, white and blue cookies. And the Legion’s bar was open to members.
The amazing “George and Gwen” provided the afternoon’s musical entertainment. Gwen’s voice range is astonishing and George plays guitar, bass guitar, flute, sax, keyboards, and just about everything else. They played patriotic songs; ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s classic rock; country; rhythm & blues; Motown, and ‘70s disco.
For many months Post 25 has been selling raffle tickets for a free Celebrity seven-day cruise. The winning ticket was drawn during the music intermission, and the winner was Sheri Prillwitz from Orlando. The winning cruise ticket is good for any of Celebrity Cruises’ hundreds of cruises around the country and is good for one year. Post 25 sold tickets to locals, as well as visitors from all over America, and even Canada.
One of the many Missions of the American Legion is to give back to veterans, first responders, and local communities. This event was open to the public and there was no charge for festivities.
The Lake Placid American Legion Post 25 regularly provides live entertainment Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Post 25’s kitchen is active too with Taco Tuesdays, Wednesday Wing Night, Thursday Create-A-Pizza, Friday Night Fish Fry and Prime Rib, and Saturday Burgers. Dinners are open to the public, but Legion membership is needed to order drinks from the bar. If you have a friend with you that’s a Legion member, they can buy drinks for you. And if you love bingo, every Tuesday is Bingo Night is open to the public, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Things are typically quiet in Lake Placid after the snowbirds go north, but the American Legion Post 25, on U.S. 27 in Lake Placid, keeps things active through the summer months