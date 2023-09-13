Turkey Cave Rescue

American researcher Mark Dickey, center, talks to journalists after being pulled out of Morca cave near Anamur, south Turkey, on early Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, more than a week after he became seriously ill 1,000 meters (more than 3,000 feet) below its entrance. Teams from across Europe had rushed to Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains to aid Dickey, a 40-year-old experienced caver who became seriously ill on Sept. 2 with stomach bleeding.

 MERT GOKHAN KOC/DIA IMAGES via AP

ISTANBUL (AP) — An American researcher was “doing well” at a Turkish hospital, officials said Tuesday, after rescuers pulled him out of a cave where he fell seriously ill and became trapped 1,000 meters (more than 3,000 feet) below its entrance for over a week.

Rescuers from Turkey and across Europe cheered and clapped as Mark Dickey, a 40-year-old experienced caver, emerged from Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains strapped to a stretcher at 12:37 a.m. local time Tuesday. He was whisked to the hospital in the nearby city of Mersin in a helicopter.

