On another hot, humid, damp day in Florida, nestled in the community of Sun ’N Lake of Sebring, a group of workers on a wooden bed trailer work diligently as Greg Dixon directs them. He is from a local company, Pyro Display Company. which installed Monday’s independence show.
“There is going to be about 20 to 30 minutes worth of display,” he said earlier Monday. “Fifteen cases of shells.” One of the workers exclaimed, “Yeah, I know.”
Dixon looked around figuring a total number count of fireworks. “There is about 2,000 shells that will go up.”
The show is coordinated remotely and manually fired as the show progresses.
Later Monday afternoon, torrential rains poured down on the grassy field where hundreds arrived to witness the show. Puddling and some flooded areas prevented movement around the field.
The mood was festive except for a number of intemperate spectators sitting nervously with their children playing or waiting for the show to start. Some were standing in the long lines at several food stands to purchase the all American hot dog, French fries, and soda pop that overwhelmed the food servers. By 8:30 p.m. the available food was depleted and all consumed.
One of the first to arrive to watch were a couple sitting on folding chairs, Darrell Kindrick and Elizabeth Marshall from Avon Park.
“They usually have a pretty good show out here,” Kindrick said. “We brought our grandson. He is playing at the playground,” Marshall added.
The Sun ‘N Lake Improvement District opened up a new playground just prior to the festivities. It was one of the day’s highlights.
Most of the guests arrived to watch a show, one that represents Independence Day, a time to reflect on freedom and the American Dream or American way of life. Such freedoms as the right to read books, freedom of speech, the freedom of the press and the freedom of public assembly. Freedoms that are challenged daily.
At 9 p.m. the fireworks display went on flawlessly. As each firework displayed the colorful sight of red, white and blue along the Sun ‘N Lake community, Americans continue on.