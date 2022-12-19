pay cut

Kymme Williams-Davis, right, takes orders at the Bushwick Grind Café she owns, Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. Williams-Davis has noticed a definite shift in customer demand since she’s had to raise prices and switch to different types of goods to keep up with inflation.

 BEBETO MATTHEWS/AP PHOTO

Americans are experiencing the biggest pay cut in decades in large part due to inflation, new data shows.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, one of several regional Fed banks around the country, released new wage and price data, and it isn’t good news for Americans.

Recommended for you