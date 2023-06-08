Selecting a new college president is a big decision, but this go around political influence prompted the South Florida State College Board of Trustees to say they weighed many factors, conducted much soul searching and looked to prayer for guidance.
After lengthy statements on Wednesday, the Board of Trustees selected Fred Hawkins Jr. as South Florida State College’s next president.
During a break in the special meeting in Avon Park, Hawkins was informed by phone of his appointment to the presidency.
Board Chair Terry Atchley said Hawkins was “very appreciative and very excited” and looked forward to going through the contract negotiations.
The board’s statements included the first public acknowledgment that Gov. Ron DeSantis had influenced the college’s presidential search, which had three finalists that reportedly withdrew after the governor informed the Board of Trustees of his preferred candidate (Hawkins) for the college presidency.
In starting the discusssion, Atchley said the college is not about one individual, which is one element of the college’s strong team. SFSC President Thomas Leitzel built the team.
“If we can’t survive just a little bit of adversity, he [Leitzel] is the one who is going to be disappointed the most,” Atchley said with his voice quivering from emotion. “He has built this team. He depends on this team. He trusts this team and this team is not going to let this institution down, regardless of who is at the helm.”
While Hawkins doesn’t have a doctorate, Atchley said of himself that he has had engineering degree jobs and master degree jobs and he has a high school diploma and he, or anyone in the room, could run the college with this team.
Board Member Louis Kirschner said the president needs to be a dynamic person in the college, also the community and Tallahassee where the college gets its funding. Hawkins fits a lot of that criteria.
Hawkins could be the best, mediocre or a detriment, but ultimately the board still has control over the institution and if it doesn’t like what is happening the board can change it, Kirschner said.
“I think if we send a message to the governor that we want somebody else, then somebody else will come down the line,” he said. “I don’t know if they would be any better.”
Board Member Kris Rider said Hawkins has no degree, but he knows a lot of stuff.
Initially, the board was emotionally driven by losing the retiring Leitzel and, “We don’t like being pushed around and that’s how it has felt.
“The comments that our integrity is one to ‘just stick it to the governor’, that is not what this is about,” Rider said. “We take a risk with anyone we put in the presidency.
“I have to believe the gentleman was forthright in what he said. Yes, he is a politician and he was still speaking like a politician. I feel we will have as great an influence on him and we will knock those edges of political stuff. He will still maintain that because he has got connections, but we will convince him that the students are our customers.”
Rider noted that Hawkins has connections that the college could never drum up on its own.
Kirschner said, “I know that some of the board members feel like they are being pushed around.”
The governor has taken some of the power from the board by exercising what he thought his person for the presidency should be, Kirschner said. “We don’t have to listen to him, but he chooses who sits here, which puts us in pretty precarious situation.”
Tami Cullens said she struggled with what is best for the college and not what is best for the board.
“Because of all the upheaval that we have been through” the board should express to the community that it has confidence and the board will continue to back this institution and those who work here, she said.
“There is a great concern out there because of all the upheaval,” Cullens said.
Cullens made a motion to offer the presidency to Hawkins, which was seconded by Kirschner.
The board unanimoulsy approved the motion by a 5-0 vote.
Board Members Derren Bryan and Joe Wright were not present.
Bryan had previously said he had a conflict in his schedule. Wright told Highlands News-Sun on Tuesday that he didn’t plan to attend the meeting.
Hawkins, who is a member of the Florida House of Representatives, toured the campus location on May 30 and was formally interviewed by the college’s District Board of Trustees on May 31.
If his employment contract is finalized, Hawkins is expected to assume the role of president on July 3. Leitzel’s official last day as college president is June 30.