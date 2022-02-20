SEBRING — The renovation of the Santa Rosa Hotel was news even in South Florida with a report stating, “After a thorough gutting of the place, it was reconstructed with modern bathrooms and other amenities.”
But that report from the Sun Sentinel was from January 1990 after a couple purchased it in 1987, “and transformed a 1924 red brick hotel into a place with charm, grace and a sense of back-country excitement.”
The hotel/inn at 509 N. Ridgewood Drive was sold in 2005 and 2015 with current owner, Anthony Collins, in the same position he was at a couple of years ago with the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel, which had to be demolished with serious structural issues due to a lack of maintenance.
The City of Sebring recently started the foreclosure process on the Santa Rosa due to its condition incurring nearly $400,000 in code enforcement fines.
At a recent City Council meeting Daniel Jittu and John Murphy, the cofounders of American Pacific Assurance (APA), presented their plan for renovating the Santa Rosa and also for building affordable residential housing in the downtown.
Jittu said he lives around the Circle on Lido Key in Sarasota and Murphy lives in Winter Park and they have similar backgrounds and desires for quality of life.
In introducing the APA team members Jittu said Anthony Collins, who owns the Santa Rosa, has looked to Jittu and Murphy to purchase the company and try to move forward.
Since the 1980s, Jittu said, he and Murphy have developed, through real estate and merchant banking, over 42 development projects and building developments in over 11 states.
“Our company really likes the downtown area,” he said. “We think it has to be a place that is developed in a certain way that not only increases quality of life, but also has a place that works together hand-in-hand with the city.”
Many of the people relocating to Florida can’t afford homes in Sarasota or Winter Park so APA is looking to provide affordable housing.
APA is seeking the release of the Code Enforcement liens on the Santa Rosa property as they plan to renovate the structure with 41 units in two or three phases with the existing building being the first phase.
Jittu said upon significant completion of the Santa Rosa, APA and the City would work together to build 500 Circle-centric moderate-priced boutique houses over the next one to three years. Then on other City properties, such as the old utility, tiny homes with lots would be built.
Murphy said he has been all over the world and has developments all over the state. Sebring has two jewels in Lake Jackson and the Circle.
“People are going to come to Sebring for the quality of life,” he said. “They are not going to come here because you have big tall buildings with apartments in them.
“What we found in Winter Park in the last 40 years was if we controlled the size of projects and the streetscapes and the height of buildings, it was better living, better walking, safer community,” Murphy said. “We are bringing our partners and our money and we are not coming for the Santa Rosa Hotel, we are coming for a bigger commitment.”
That 41 units will not make a difference in our life and it is not really worth coming here for one project, he said. They are coming for multiple projects and a long-term relationship.
“I know that hotel has been an eyesore for you, but it doesn’t have to be an eyesore,” Murphy said. “It just has to be taken care of. It has to be safe first and dried in from the elements so you don’t have further damage to the building.”
APA architect William Tagland said together as a team they have the experience to make this jewel more enticing and encouraging for families and not be one of these redevelopers from Palm Beach that want to build eight-story buildings.
Jittu said they wanted to keep a lot of the historical nature of the Santa Rosa.
City Council President Charlie Lowrance said it is a very exciting concept.
“It gives us an option where we don’t have to build 90-foot buildings,” he said. “We can build two, three and four-story buildings and do multiples of those.”
Do one project at a time starting with the Santa Rosa and grow from that and not kill what the City has already, which is the Circle and the “small-town” feel, he said.
“I am more than willing to help you guys get this along the way,” Lowrance said.
Council Pro-tempore Tom Dettman said he purposely went around to solicit members of the community to get a feel for it like the APA team did when they came to Sebring.
“The first thing they [community members] said was, ‘Wait a minute, the one guy is the one who bought the Nan-Ces-O-Wee that we had to bulldoze and the same guy, Tony, bought the Santa Rosa.”
Dettman said every person said why don’t these folks fix the Santa Rosa first and then we will see where it goes and that is what I like.
The Santa Rosa has got to be fixed and it has got to be nice, he said.
It was explained that Collins has knowledge of the building, but won’t be part of the ADA company, which would buy out Collins’ company.
Councilman Roland Bishop agreed the company should fix the Santa Rosa and then Council will see what else it can do.
Councilman Leonard Carlisle said he agreed 100% and wants to see something happen and when Council sees it happen they will be behind APA 100%.
Councilman Mark Stewart said it is exciting. Council doesn’t know them, but will be learning more about them.
“I do like the idea that you are amiable to work with us on this first building and we will get to know each other during that time frame,” he said. “If you can do what you say you can do, then I think we are thrilled to have you here.”
Carlisle said, “We would love to see that building restored and not tore down.”
Jittu said, “Our intention is to complete it.”
Murphy said they will have plans shortly they can submit for a permit. They will not buy the building without permits in hand. It may take three or four months and during that time he would get the plans to general contractors to get the pricing and supplies with the big issues of supply lines and labor costs.
Council agreed to put the foreclosure on the property on hold for 30 days and asked for an update from ADA every two weeks.
Earlier in the Council meeting, Community Redevelopment Agency Board Chair David Leidel informed Council that the CRA Board was “passionately opposed” to any kind of pause in the foreclosure process because “time is of the essence” and they are concerned that 90 or 100 days could ultimately lead to the demise of the building.
“The CRA is not in favor of halting any foreclosure procedures,” he said. “We are in favor of a developer moving forward though in trying to get something done.”