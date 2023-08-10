For nearly 100 students, the start of the new school year today won’t be at a school as they continue in The School Board of Highlands County’s alternative program at the Academy at Youth Care Lane.
The Academy is growing to accommodate the greater number of students with disciplinary issues that prompt a recommendation for expulsion from school.
Highlands News-Sun asked District Director of Safety & Security Timothy Leeseberg about the enrollment and additions to the Academy.
“We have 70 students scheduled to begin the school year face to face and another 26 that will be virtually tied to the Academy,” he said. “Yes, this will be more to start the school year than we had at the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
“We have brought in a fourth portable to the Academy. All four portables are set up to be used as classrooms.”
Currently, the Academy has three full-time teachers, two full-time para-professionals and one counselor, he said.
The district is currently advertising for a teacher at the Academy. This vacancy would add a fourth teacher to the school, Leeseburg noted.
A first offense for most Code of Conduct infractions that results in a recommendation for expulsion would see students assigned to the Academy for the remainder of the current quarter and the remainder of the next nine-week marking period, he explained
Students who have a second recommendation for expulsion would be assigned for the remainder of the current quarter and the next two nine-week marking periods.
Infractions of battery on School Board employees and drug distribution would begin with the two nine-week marking period minimum plus the remainder of the current quarter.
Any elementary school student who has an expellable offense will be assigned virtually tied to the Academy for their time.
School Board Chair Donna Howerton said if a student misbehaves at the Academy they extend that student for another grading period.
Those are the ones she would like to see sent home and put in the Virtual program so there is space at the Academy for a newly expelled student to be in the face-to-face program at the Academy, she said.
There were four elementary school students at the Academy last year, Howerton said. “But, we are not going to return elementary [students] there. We are still trying to come up with something for the elementary [students]. We didn’t think it would be a good idea to mix the elementary with the secondary students together.”
Howerton said she would like to see if there is space available at the Sebring Pre-K Center for elementary students who face expulsion because that campus was not full.
Another location would be in portables at the District Office that were used when the Highlands Virtual School expanded during the pandemic, Howerton said, but she was told for that to happen the whole District Office area would have to be fenced in at a cost of about $90,000.
Howerton said she is not really happy with the elementary students being at home. She would like to see them in an alternative program where they can get counseling and not keep making the same mistakes as they get older.