SEBRING — Everybody is good at something. These days your special talent would sometimes be referred to as your “superpower.” Former Army Sgt. Rodney Hawthorne has a very tasty superpower. Hawthorne is a master of the art of the barbecue.
The Army veteran has something of a unique approach to his barbecue.
“I don’t baste my different meats with any barbecue sauce,” Hawthorne explained. “I don’t put any barbecue sauce on my grill. If you want barbecue sauce, there’ll be bottles of barbecue sauce if you want to put it on there.
“With the seasoning that I use, everybody says they like it just the way it is without the barbecue sauce. So that’s just the way I do it. The chicken, the same way.
“Never, ever put your meat on a super hot flame. When you do that, it draws up the texture of the meat and makes it tough. You have to learn how to control the heat.
“We season the meat ahead of time then lock it up in the freezer until we’re ready for it. Then we’ll take it out and let it thaw in the coolers, and the meat is already seasoned.”
Therein lies the secret of the Hawthorne barbecue experience – the seasoning. And like all good grillmasters, Hawthorne will not let that cat out of the bag.
“Oh, that’s a cook secret. You can’t have my secret,” he said laughing.
Hawthorne joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17 while still in high school under the delayed enlistment program in 1972.
“The highest medal that I was awarded was the Humanitarian Service Medal. They sent me to Turkey. They had an earthquake there and the side of a mountain collapsed and buried a lot of people. We did water purification to provide good, clean drinking water for the people there.”
That humanitarian spirit is still present in Hawthorne, who, along with his wife of almost seven years, Alicia, have turned the grill into an instrument of giving.
Going into its third year now, the Hawthorns have held a barbecue fundraiser to assist Heartland Christian Academy and its students. Alicia has worked there for going on seven years.
This year’s event will be April 1.
“My husband once said, ‘you know, everybody loves a good barbecue.’ So we decided to start a fundraiser so we could give back to the school,” Alicia explained.
“At first they told us whatever money you put into it, we’ll take it out and give it back to you,” Rodney said. “But we just donate all of it to the Heartland Christian Academy.”
“I cook, but not the barbecue. That’s his thing. Rodney is great with the barbecue. He does the barbecue, I do the side dishes and my sister helps me with the desserts. Green beans, baked beans, corn, mac ‘n cheese and salad. You get two sides with our meal. Plus you get bread, a drink and dessert,” Alicia said.
This year, the meat selections will be ribs, chicken and fish.
“A lot of people come out for this. The event starts at 12 noon on the school grounds and goes until 5 or 6 p.m. And people just keep coming,” Alicia continued.
“We’d like everyone to come out and support us. It’s very important to my school. I love my school very much. There’s a lot of kids that need help and this school needs help. We’re trying to expand because there’s a lot of kids coming in. We started out with a hundred-something kids and now we have over 350. We are growing and it’s a blessing.”
“People love it,” Rodney said. “They really love it. It’s not just throwing a piece of meat up on the grill. I take pride in doing it.”
“I’m 69 years old and my income is driving trucks. That’s my thing. I love it,” Rodney stated with a heartfelt laugh. “At the age of 70, that’s it. That’s my cutoff. So in about a year, if I’m blessed, this is the only kind of work I’ll be doing. This kind of charity stuff.
“I’m not bragging, but I feel good about the way I barbecue.”
Heartland Christian Academy is at 1160 Persimmon Ave. in Sebring.