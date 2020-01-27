AVON PARK — Indoors and outdoors it was a great day for artists and art aficionados at the inaugural Florida Art & Heritage Festival Saturday on Museum Avenue in Avon Park.
The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) presented the event that included the artists and their works, vendors, entertainment, juried fine art exhibit of Florida artists and much more on the outside and in the Avon Park Community Center and the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of the Arts.
HCA President Gaylin Thomas said, “We are beyond pleased the quality of the art and crafts that are here today.”
She noted the strong local participation of artists and the public’s support and artists coming from outside the area including both coasts of Florida, Polk County, Gainesville and from as far away as Cleveland, Georgia.
“This is the first festival that the Heartland Cultural Alliance has done in Avon Park,” she said. The City was very supportive and assisted with setup.
Artist Linda Shannon of Monticello, Wisconsin displayed her paintings with many featuring wildlife. She did not come directly from Wisconsin for the event, but did travel far to get to Avon Park.
Shannon explained she was staying with her grandchildren and son and daughter in-law in Brunswick, Georgia so it is still a four-hour drive. She is camping at Highlands Hammock State Park.
The retired nurse, paints watercolor paintings and uses acrylics and epoxy resins for her abstract works.
“Kind of like a fluid art,” she said of the abstracts.
She recently displayed her works at art shows in Savannah, St. Simons Island and Vero Beach and is going to Hobe Sound (near Stuart) this coming weekend.
Shannon said she has been an artist her whole life, but started her business — LS Fine Arts — in 2016.
A couple of young artist had their imaginative works on display.
Sebring High International Baccalaureate and art advanced placement students Francis Espiritu and Mariluz Guzman.
Espiritu’s works include realistic drawings of a singer, himself and dramatic characters that were done with Sharpie markers.
Many stopped by to marvel at his works.
“I am definitely encouraged by my art,” Espiritu said.
Those who have stopped by have been very supportive and have asked about his future plans and are hopeful that he will continue with his art, he said. “I appreciate that.
“I am hoping to go to art school, maybe Ringling [College of Art & Design] and pursue animation. I really want to go into the arts, because it is really enjoyable and I use my creativity.”
Sebring High senior Mariluz Guzman showed the pottery works she created.
She is in the IB visual arts class and the AP three-dimensional design class.
“I do mainly ceramic pieces,” Guzman said. “We have themes and my theme is the anthropocentric effect on the environment. Exploring different things with that like the human impact on different things in nature.”
Guzman plans on going to art school and majoring in ceramics.
Former HCA president Fred Levitt said, for the first event with a title, it is great. The whole street was lined with vendors.