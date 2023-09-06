Marjorie O’Meara has led a challenging, but very interesting life. When things became difficult, she relied on her faith and her painting to create a path to healing and inner peace.
“My painting has pulled me through many, many difficult times in my life,” O’Meara said.
O’Meara has painted under many different names due to multiple marriages, but said most of her works are signed as M. Luna. Each decade has highlighted a different artistic focus.
“In the 1970’s Mom’s work was more of a portrait nature with some psychedelic and gothic influence,” explained her son, Sean. “In the 1980’s she worked mostly on animals. In the 1990’s she did Everglades airboat rudders. Now she focuses on wildlife and native Indian using her palette knife for impressionism.”
O’Meara has lived in Highlands County for over 50 years and has been a force in the artistic community for a long time. She was an early member of the Highlands County Art League and worked with other artists to try and make this a vibrant art community.
She opened the Le Garrett Gallery on the second floor of a storefront on the Sebring Circle. Artist Danny Poole was also there. He taught air brushing and did the murals at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole restaurant in Sebring.
“It was great in the winter and slow in the summer. I got a part-time job working at the law library and worked with Judge (Clifton) Kelly and Zenon Hanson,” O’Meara said.
“I grew up in a troubled family. When I was 10 years old, my step-father’s cousin, ‘Aunt Gertrude’, watched me doing some drawings. She said ‘this child has talent’. Gertrude would take me to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City during the summers to study with professionals,” she said. “Famous people would come and critique our artwork. Andy Warhol (a leading figure in the Pop Art movement) actually critiqued mine. Gertrude then had me take lessons with private instructors. She said if I stayed in group lessons my brain would warp. She wanted me to grow.”
O’Meara met Peter Powell Roberts, who the museum is named for. He gave lessons at the Ringling School of Art in Sarasota. He taught her the art of restoration using rabbit glue.
With a small child to raise and support, O’Meara decided it was time to go back to school for a career. She became a social worker and was employed by Lake Placid Health Center (now Orchid Cove), Sebring Care Center (now St. Camilla’s) and the Oaks at Avon. She was also honored to be the first social services director for the Dementia Unit at Ocala Geriatrics.
O’Meara has done a lot of local artwork including panthers painted on a trash container in Lake Placid, as part of the Lake Placid Murals. “I wanted to do an actual mural, but they said I was too old to stand on a ladder all day.”
She has painted murals at her park including those of the local animals that people living there owned and have lost. It’s called “Pet Spa.”
O’Meara taught Expressive Art Therapy with amazing results. One of which was written up in the International Art Therapy Association Journal.
“You start with a canvas and add various colors of oil paints. Cover it with four to five sheets of tissue paper and then have the artist paint a picture on the tissue (they can’t see the paint underneath). Remove the tissue paper and see what your expression has drawn,” O’Meara said.
In the article she describes, and shows photos, of the works of two ladies. The result is almost identical. One lady, who painted a rose, and the other woman, who painted a covered wagon, fought all the time at one of the nursing homes where O’Meara worked. After this exercise they somehow bonded and became inseparable.
O’Meara now focuses a lot on Arizona landscapes. She said her influence was Lonakau. She enjoys using a palette knife in her works. She said it allows her to do edging, swiping, feathers and the amount of pressure used gives her the opportunity for different textures.
“In Shaman’s Cave, or Robber’s Roost (as it was an old western hideout), I am sitting in the portal meditating when I see some birds dancing. I was told they were cliff swallows who nest in pockets of rock. I had to paint this. I was given the Indian name ‘little dancing bird’,” O’Meara said.
As if all her myriad of works is not enough, she has also written a book, outlining her very interesting life called “Beyond All Seasons, Edgewalker, the Story of my Life.” This is a book of memoirs, hope and overcoming obstacles to find inner peace.
Highlands Cultural Alliance is hosting Marjorie O’Meara’s exhibit at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Come out and meet the artist and browse through the gallery display. As always, the reception is free and open to the public. The HCA Gallery is on the second floor of the Avon Park Community Center, 310 W. Main St., Avon Park.