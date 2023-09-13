Endangered species are those that are at risk of extinction. Often, these species are designated as endangered because there are either very few individuals left in the wild or, more commonly for plants in our region, very few populations (groups of these species usually within a larger site) of these species in the wild. For these rarest of these rare species, the remedy to prevent extinction is typically adding more individuals within a population and-or more populations. To prevent extinction, conservationists use ‘introductions’ to create new populations on land within the known range of the species, and ‘augmentations’ to bolster existing populations in the wild.

Introductions in particular are most useful for species that have very few populations. For example, introductions of rare plant species on the Lake Wales Ridge include those for Garrett’s Mint (Dicerandra christmanii), Avon Park Harebells (Crotalaria avonensis), and Florida Ziziphus (Pseudoziziphus celata), each of which is known from only a handful of properties. Each population that conservationists introduce to the wild is incredibly important for allowing the species to persist into the future, and acts a bit like insurance against a catastrophic event.

Recommended for you