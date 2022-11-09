Jim Barnard and Garrett Anderson

It’s a repeat of three years ago (from when this photo was taken) with Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard being reelected and Mayor Garrett Anderson also being reelected.

 COURTESY PHOTO, FILE

AVON PARK — Mayor Garrett Anderson and Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard were both reelected to their third term, defeating challengers Al “AlJoe” Hinson and Aletha Johnson, respectively.

The unofficial vote totals from Tuesday’s election shows Anderson with 1,482 votes (66.64%) while Hinson garnered 742 votes (33.36%).

