AVON PARK — Mayor Garrett Anderson and Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard were both reelected to their third term, defeating challengers Al “AlJoe” Hinson and Aletha Johnson, respectively.
The unofficial vote totals from Tuesday’s election shows Anderson with 1,482 votes (66.64%) while Hinson garnered 742 votes (33.36%).
Barnard had 1,316 votes (59.66%) while Johnson tallied 890 votes (40.34%).
Voters also approved an amendment to the city’s charter extending the mayor and council terms from three to four years. That measure passed with 54.25% voting “yes” to 45.75% voting “no.”
Voters approved another amendment to the city’s charter establishing a term limit of two consecutive terms. That measure passed by a large margin with 72.33 voting “yes” to 27.67% voting “no.
Anderson commented on his victory stating he was very excited to have another term in office.
“I am very thankful to all the voters and all the people that supported us and helped us get to this point. I am looking forward to the future,” he said.
With the term limits, Anderson said someone could serve two consecutive terms and skip one term and then come back and serve two terms. The idea was to encourage other people to get involved in the city elections rather than have the same candidates that keep going, he said.
Barnard said he is “grateful, privileged and honored” to be reelected to serve the citizens of Avon Park in all four corners.
“I love this city; I love the people. We have really good people in all places in Avon Park,” he said. “The people in Avon Park love Avon Park. I love it and we are going to see bigger and better things and I can’t wait to move forward.
“I think we are at the beginning stages of business and residential growth and Avon Park is going to be on the map. It is going to be a great place to live.”
In the November 2019 mayoral election, Anderson defeated Hinson by a vote of 517 to 342, while in 2019 it was a close race for Barnard’s reelection bid, but he prevailed defeating former councilman Terry Heston 437 to 420.
Hinson was elected to the City Council in November 2007 and was defeated in his reelection bid three years later.
Hinson also ran for mayor in 2016 in a race that had four candidates with Anderson winning his first term as mayor.