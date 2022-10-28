AVON PARK — The Avon Park mayoral race of 2022 is a repeat of 2019 with Mayor Garrett Anderson seeking reelection while facing challenger Aljoe Hinson.
Both candidates provided information on their background, why they are running for mayor and their past involvement with the city.
Anderson said he was born and raised by a strong, Christian family here in Avon Park.
“After graduating from high school a year early in 2006, and facing the worst recession of a generation, I started Anderson Arms (an ammunition manufacturing company),” he said. “We grew from a garage-size company to a 14,000-square-foot shooting sports-related firm within a handful of years. I cannot be more thankful to God for blessing me with my dream job.”
“In 2011, I was inundated with concerned citizens and business owners about the tyrannical government situation in Avon Park,” Anderson said.
The city had lost its police department, half of the city staff, and all signs were pointing to the fire department being next on the chopping block, he said.
“I decided to run, and was elected to city council with a less than welcoming city council/city staff waiting for me,” Anderson said. “God saw me through, and one by one the house of cards fell allowing much of the harm to be undone.
“I was elected mayor in 2016 with a strong resolve from the citizens to push Avon Park to a place of freedom and prosperity. In 2020, God blew me away yet again when he allowed me to meet my wife, Dr. Katie Anderson.”
Hinson, who served one term as a city councilman, said, “I am a candidate for mayor for the same reason I ran before. Changes in this city need to be made, which will bring jobs in, businesses in, recreation for our children in all sections of the city. Give the council a chance to voice their opinion without interruption.
“I am a native of Avon Park, married to Dorothy K. Hinson and together we have eight beautiful children. I have a mathematic degree from Allen University.”
Concerning community involvement, Anderson said he has served on the following boards and organizations in recent years: mayor of Avon Park, 2016-present; Avon Park City Council 2012-2015; Avon Park Breakfast Rotary president, 2016; RPAC Board member, 2020-present; IDA/EDC (Industrial Development Authority/Highlands County Economic Development) Board member, 2022-present; HRTPO (Heartland Regional Transportation Planning Organization) Board member, 2017-2020; Housing Authority liaison, 2012-2015; and Praise and Worship Band Member, 2006-present.
Hinson shared that he has served as an Avon Park city councilman, served on the Avon Park Recreation Board, Avon Park Southside CRA (Community Redevelopment Agency), and Avon Park Noon Rotary. Hinson has also served as a math teacher, head baseball coach, football coach, athletic business manager, and athletic director for Dade County School Board. He taught math for Avon Park High and Avon Park Middle School. He is a member of St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Avon Park.
The Highlands New-Sun invited both candidates to meet with the editorial board. Anderson came and answered questions of the board; Hinson did not. However, the Highlands News-Sun asked via email what the candidates believed are the top issues the city faces and to describe briefly how they would address those issues. Following are their replies:
Anderson responded with the following:
“1. Update and expand the city utilities. We have a sanitation system that was constructed in the 1980’s, and though well designed for its time, is now nearing capacity. Now is an opportunity to incorporate more efficient technology that provides future growth potential while fitting in the necessary footprint. We have several surrounding communities requesting miles of water and sewer connections that will require state and federal funding to realistically complete.
“2. Encourage business growth. This issue has been central to my efforts since first being elected. We have been able to completely transform Avon Park from being a hindrance to a help for those wishing to do business in the City of Charm. From shortening licensing lead times, to more straight forward zoning, and even a friendly city staff, Avon Park is open for business. We should continue to adjust zoning and land use regulations; select competent, courteous, and moral board members who are here to help; and lastly, continue to develop relationships with various economic development organizations and funding partners.
“3. Encourage a new generation of city leaders. We have some of the most talented, intelligent, and morally responsible residents already in or soon to be in Avon Park. Now, we just need to encourage those individuals to get involved in city government.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time serving as mayor, but I can tell you that it isn’t always easy and can often be at odds with your personal life goals. It requires time, more effort, even more sheer will, and yet even more prayer, to be effective in any elected position; however, I can assure you it is so worth it.
“I am a citizen who is from here, built a career here, built a family here, and most importantly wants to build a town that many more generations can achieve even greater outcomes in.
“I ask all those upcoming, current and past overachievers to give of yourself and get involved with your city’s government. Often it is those who desire a position the least, who deserve it the most. If you are not able to participate in the affairs of the city, then find someone who is, and encourage them to take part and help build a city we are all proud of.”
Concerning his priorities, Hinson said, “I want to put Avon Park, Florida back on the map. We have 13 plus lakes in the city area; one is the oldest lake in the Northern Hemisphere.
“Build homes, not trailer parks, and do not privatize our lakes or divide or segregate this city. We need this city to be advertised. We need to put people in place that’s qualified with experiences to do their jobs, be available for our citizens and most of all be transparent. No secret agendas.
He also said community policing needs to be addressed: “There is a poison drug that’s killing our people, that needs to be addressed, our kids are playing in the street, needs to be addressed, trash stay on the street for two and three weeks, needs to be addressed, lighting in some portion of the city is dark, needs to be addressed, recreation for our elderly, needs to be addressed, and voting polls on the southside of the city needs to be addressed.”
“We need a fire department, but it too needs to be fair in its hiring; we also need a police department and too it need to be fair to its citizens,” Hinson said.
“Avon Park is the most diverse city in Highlands County and it’s hiring should reflect that diversity. One thing on my agenda is to annex parts of the county into our city that have been neglected for years,” he said.
In closing, Anderson said, “I believe this city has taken a large leap forward with many of the staff, zoning, utility, and procedural policies, but we still have far to go. If elected again, I believe I have the desire and skill to continue these improvements.”
Hinson said, “I love my hometown and will do my best for the citizens of Avon Park, Florida.”