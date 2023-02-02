Romania Tate

Police officers escort Andrew Tate handcuffed to his brother Tristan Tate, to the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

 ANDREEA ALEXANDRU/AP PHOTO

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A Romanian court on Wednesday upheld a second 30-day arrest of the divisive influencer and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate, who is detained on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, an official said.

Tate lost his appeal against a judge’s Jan. 20 decision to extend his arrest a second time for 30 days, said Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency DIICOT.

