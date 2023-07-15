Andrew Tate Florida Lawsuit

Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan leave the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, July 6, 2023.

 ANDREEA ALEXANDRU/AP PHOTO, FILE

FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother are suing a Florida woman, saying she falsely accused them of imprisoning her in Romania, leading to their arrest there on human trafficking charges.

The widely followed former professional kickboxer and his brother, Tristan, are seeking at least $5 million in the lawsuit, which was filed in Palm Beach County against the woman, her parents, another woman who lived at the Tates’ Bucharest estate and a male friend of the woman.

