Emergency service professionals in Homestead gathered Tuesday morning to mark the 30th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew’s devastating landfall on South Florida.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Tuesday, Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie was joined by Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Florida State Guard Director Chris Graham, Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez, Major General Rafael Ribas, FEMA Region IV Administrator Gracia Szczech, Major General Rafael Ribas, National Hurricane Center Acting Director Jamie Rhome, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Red Cross Regional Executive Josett Valdez in Homestead to recognize the 30-year anniversary of Hurricane Andrew’s devastating landfall. Attendees highlighted lessons learned to improve preparedness, response, and recovery for future storms.

“As we commemorate the 30th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew, we have made great strides to improve Florida’s readiness for the next major storm,” Nuñez said. “Governor DeSantis has made it a priority to support the resilience of Florida’s communities and the availability of recovery resources in the aftermath of a disaster. Florida is proud to be a national leader in emergency management and we will continuously strengthen our response to hurricanes and natural disasters.”

