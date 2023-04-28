On Saturday, Andrew Stephens Memorial Fund has been approved to hold Andrew’s Run. This event is the 3rd annual 5k Family Run/Walk. Again, this year the event will begin and end at the Don Jose Mexican Restaurant with a turn-around point at St. Agnes Episcopal Church (lakeside). The event time is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. and end by approximately 11 a.m.

At the “start” of this event, participants will begin on the roadway (Lakeview Drive) at the north parking lot entrance/exit of Don Jose Mexican restaurant. At or before the intersection of Lakeview Drive and Vicki Drive, participants will transition onto the sidewalk for the remainder of the event. During the start and through the transition, Lakeview Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic between Flare Road and Vicki Drive. During this closure, there will be “Directed Traffic Control” to redirect inbound traffic away from the event area and provide assistance to local residential traffic to access their properties.

