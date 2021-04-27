SEBRING — Adults and kids of all ages will have an opportunity to run or walk for a good cause in downtown Sebring by participating in Andrew’s Run, Saturday, May 8.
The family fun event is being held in remembrance of Andrew Stephens with all proceeds benefitting The Andrew Stephens Memorial Fund. The fund has been created by Andrew’s family to support and give back to local youth and their activities.
Andrew was 14 when he was tragically killed in a 2018 motor vehicle accident involving a drunk driver.
Andrew’s mother, Rebekah Wills, said her youngest son died by a DUI driver so the family created a memorial fund to keep Andrew’s memory alive, but also give back to the youth in the community.
Andrew was very helpful in the community such as when assisting a neighbor bringing her groceries in or carry stuff to her car, she said. He had also helped with hurricane cleanup.
“We want to take what he liked doing and use it to give back to the youth in our community,” Wills said. Not necessarily through scholarships, though they have donated to scholarships from the fund.
They have also donated to the Junior Livestock Show such as for the purchasing panels for the new goat area because they didn’t have the funding at the time to pay for it, she said. “We have also helped with other fundraisers and fishing tournaments as well.”
Wills noted that her brother owns a timing company and running store, and he offered to assist with Andrew’s Run.
Wills, who oversees the School Board of Highlands County’s career and technical education, said her ultimate goal is to build a youth activity center so the county can host events every weekend for things that the youth can be attending and participating.
Her idea is to build something like what they have in Okeechobee or Hardee counties where they have outdoor arenas with a covered roof to host different events from horse shows, to concerts, to rodeos and maybe even truck shows, Wills said.
“I am thinking huge at this point, but obviously I am starting small,” she said.
There will be a 5K run/walk around the spokes of the Sebring Circle, a youth 1-mile run and a kids’ run around the Circle.
For more information, details about the events and to sign up to participate, go online to runsignup.com/Race/FL/Sebring/AndrewsRun5k.