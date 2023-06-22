Peter Brewer, a lawyer representing Britney Lee Andrus in the murder of her elderly landlord, is bringing in a blood-spatter expert to help her case.
That’s what Brewer told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden during a pretrial hearing Wednesday.
The judge granted Brewer’s motion to incur costs at a rate of $100 an hour for J.D. Thomas of Forensic Consulting Services of New Port Richey to review crime scene evidence. He is approved for an initial cap of 50 hours at a cost of $5,000.
The judge has also approved money so the defense can obtain case-related documents, hire an interpreter and for transcripts.
Andrus is charged with second degree murder in the beating death of 88-year-old James Little in October 2020. She and her co-defendant, Tyler Ethan Best, are charged with his murder, as well as grand theft auto, and assault and battery during a burglary.
Elia Cruz to argue Stand Your Ground
Also on Wednesday, Michael Hrdlicka, lawyer for murder defendant Elia Cruz, told Cowden that he plans to argue self-defense in Cruz’s alleged slaying of Kalvin Cowger in August 2022.
Hrdlicka said he will request a date for a Stand Your Ground hearing soon.
Florida Statute 776.13 allows one to use deadly force if it’s necessary to prevent harm.
At the same hearing Wednesday, Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo informed Hrdlicka that he does not see a plea offer “forthcoming” and hinted at a prosecution witness in another state.
During an April bond hearing for Cruz, a witness told Sebring Detective Tayla DaSilva that he saw Cowger and Cruz arguing in the driveway of 119 Shannon Way just before the shooting. Cruz allegedly told Cowger, “This is how we do things around here” to which Cowger responded, “Shoot me, (expletive expletive expletive).”