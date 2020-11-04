SEBRING — Britney Lee Andrus, 24, of Lake Placid, was charged last Friday with arson in connection to a house fire on Oct. 13.
As previously reported in an Oct. 14 story in the Highlands News-Sun, residents smelled smoke and got themselves and their kids out safely from a fire that destroyed their home early Tuesday morning, Oct. 13. The American Red Cross was called to aid the family, said Capt. Austin Maddox with Sebring Fire Department, but the house in the 4800 block of Second Street was a total loss.
According to the arson report, the home was a total loss estimated for structure and contents at approximately $18,000.
The fire originated in an unoccupied bedroom from the ignition of bedding material on the bed. The ignition material was an open flame placed on the bed, the report said.
The three children were asleep and the two adults were in their bedroom for only 10 minutes when they noticed a burning or smoke smell. Andrus had been the only one up and about prior to the fire’s discovery, according to the report.
The adults found flames and smoke in the unoccupied room and quickly removed themselves and the children from the home. Andrus was nowhere to be found. Firefighters were able to clear the scene in a few hours and no injuries were reported.
Andrus was charged with one felony count of first degree arson of a dwelling. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office executed a warrant for her arrest on Friday, Oct. 30. She is currently in the Highlands County Jail on $15,000 bond.