School Shooting Newport News Board Reactions

Djifa lee, a second-grade teacher at Saunders Elementary, center, stands with her daughter as she speaks in front of the Newport News School Board at the Newport News Public Schools Administration building, in Newport News, Va.

 BILLY SCHUERMAN/THE VIRGINIAN-PILOT via AP

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — When a 6-year-old shot and wounded his first-grade teacher in this shipbuilding city near Virginia’s coast, the community reacted with collective shock.

But the sentiment percolated over 12 days into rage from parents and particularly from teachers, with many lambasting school administrators Tuesday night for what they said was a misguided emphasis on attendance and other education statistics over the safety of children and staff.

