SEBRING — Cowboy Outreach America (Tommy Brandt Ministries Inc.) has been approved to hold the annual New Year’s Eve Block Party, to include a car show, music and other family-oriented activities on Saturday, Dec. 31. The event time is from 6 p.m. through midnight.
There will be road closures and parking restrictions in the downtown area associated with this event. Due to the required set-up time for this event the road closures will begin earlier than the event time. A northbound and southbound detour will be established so that vehicles traveling on State Road 17 (North/South Ridgewood Drive) will be able to circumvent the event area.
The following road closures will be implemented in conjunction with this event.
Saturday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. Circle Drive will be closed; North Ridgewood Drive will be closed from North Pine Street to Circle Drive; North Commerce Avenue will be closed from Pomegranate Avenue to Circle Drive; West Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive; South Ridgewood Drive will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive; South Commerce Avenue will be closed from South Mango Street to Circle Drive; East Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive.
All referenced road closures will be reopened by 2 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Included with this notice, you’ll find a map outlining the local road closures for this event. All questions relating to this road closure may be directed to Tommy Haralson of the Sebring Police Department by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com or by telephone at 863-471-5108. Event related questions should be directed to Tommy Brandt of Cowboy Outreach America at 321-239-0349.