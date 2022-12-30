Block party road closures

SEBRING — Cowboy Outreach America (Tommy Brandt Ministries Inc.) has been approved to hold the annual New Year’s Eve Block Party, to include a car show, music and other family-oriented activities on Saturday, Dec. 31. The event time is from 6 p.m. through midnight.

There will be road closures and parking restrictions in the downtown area associated with this event. Due to the required set-up time for this event the road closures will begin earlier than the event time. A northbound and southbound detour will be established so that vehicles traveling on State Road 17 (North/South Ridgewood Drive) will be able to circumvent the event area.

