LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club will once again host its annual floral arrangement competition for the Caladium Festival. Preregistration is open until July 16 and arrangements must be placed at the Mid-Florida Credit Union Community Center on Thursday, July 22 from 2:30- 4:30 p.m. Dorry Christy will be this year’s chairman of the Caladium Floral Arrangement Contest.
Lake Placid Garden Club started in 1952, when a group of women began holding meetings in their homes and become federated in 1953, becoming a member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. and National Council of State Garden Club. What started as 41 charter members, developed to as many as 151 or as few as 25 members during a club year throughout the course of 60 years of its existence. The club promotes the improvement and beautification of the community and their mission statement is “The Lake Placid Garden Club strives to provide education, resources and networking opportunities for its members to promote the love of gardening, floral design, civic and environmental responsibility.”
Christy explains the club does a lot of philanthropic work. Some of that work is in education — whether that’s raising money to give a small scholarship to a senior at Lake Placid High-School or helping send students to Wekiva Youth Camp. “They do a lot for the kids, which I really like,” Christy said.
It’s not all philanthropic work though. The members also meet monthly from September to May to do programs and even do their own field trips, such as to Bok Towers.
The club has been participating at the festival since the mid to late 1990s when the chamber of Lake Placid asked the club to take over the arrangement contest since the festival had grown tremendously. “We’ve been doing it for almost 20 years. Every year we invite people from the community to enter, do an arrangement and we have prizes,” Christy said. “We try to get judges that have some sort of background in floral design or they’re artists.”
This year’s judges are Karla Respress, an art professor at South Florida State College; Max Gooding, alumni from SFSC who is also an artist and landscape architect; and Dustin Angell, director of education at the Archbold Biological Station and a conservation photographer.
“It’s just nice to get people involved in things that are going on in the community and a nice opportunity for everyone to come together,” expressed Christy.
Though there will be judges, there will also be a ribbon for People’s Choice. The competition is open to anyone who is interested in giving their hand a try at floral design. Competitors are able to get caladium leaves from Bates Sons and Daughters or LPGC member Ray Adelmann by calling 863-446-7844, since caladiums must be the focal aspect of the arrangement. Sky’s the limit when it comes down to what one can do with their design.
Though a glass vase may be a traditional base, there are other objects that can be used. In the 2018 contest, one of the winners used a cowboy boot to hold the flowers and caladiums and rightly named it Cathy’s Boot.
“People love something crazy and fun and that catches their eye or it might be whimsical. It’s a lot of fun,” Christy said.
Whether Lake Placid Garden Club is working on projects for the local centers, schools or a fun contest, the goal remains the same and that is the beautification of their wonderful community.