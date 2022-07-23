Hemingway Days

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Joe Maxey, the 2019 “Papa” Hemingway Look-Alike Contest winner, smashes birthday cake on the face of Zach Taylor, the 2021 winner, on the 123rd anniversary of Ernest Hemingway’s birthday Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Sloppy Joe’s Bar in Key West, Fla.

 ANDY NEWMAN/FLORIDA KEYS NEWS BUREAU via AP

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest began in Key West Thursday, marking the 123rd anniversary of Ernest Hemingway’s July 21 birth.

This year’s competition attracted 135 portly, bearded men, who are endeavoring to prove their likeness to the famed American author. The contest is a highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days festivities, staged to celebrate the creative talent and colorful lifestyle of the man who lived and wrote on the island for most of the 1930s.

