Economy Jobs Report

Construction workers fasten the frame of a new building, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Miami.

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added 263,000 jobs, a solid figure that will likely keep the Federal Reserve on pace to keep raising interest rates aggressively to fight persistently high inflation.

Friday’s government report showed that hiring fell from 315,000 in August to the weakest monthly gain since April 2021. The unemployment rate fell from 3.7% to 3.5%, matching a half-century low.

Recommended for you