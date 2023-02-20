Britain Royals

Britain’s Prince Charles meets Andrew Lloyd Webber during a visit to the Royal Albert Hall to discuss the arts and creativity in school, in London, Sept. 5, 2018. Andrew Lloyd Webber, the English composer who created the scores for blockbuster musicals such as “Cats,’’ “The Phantom of the Opera’’ and “Evita,’’ has written the anthem for King Charles III’s coronation, adapting a piece of church music that encourages singers to make a “joyful noise.”

 EDDIE MULHOLLAND/POOL PHOTO via AP, FILE

The work by Webber is one of a dozen new pieces Charles commissioned for the grand occasion taking place May 6 at Westminster Abbey. It includes words adapted from Psalm 98 and is scored specifically for the abbey’s choir and organ.

