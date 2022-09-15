Boston Campus-Explosion

Police and emergency personnel respond the scene of an explosion in Boston, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. A package exploded on the campus of Northeastern University and the college said a staff member suffered minor injuries.

 WCVB via AP

A hard plastic case that exploded on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston causing minor injuries to a staff member contained a rambling note that railed against virtual reality and also referenced Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, a law enforcement official said Wednesday.

Investigators are still trying to identify the motive behind the Tuesday evening explosion and are working to understand why the package was specifically sent to Northeastern, the official said.

