AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council approved the second and final reading of a 12-page noise ordinance that is similar to Highlands County’s noise code.
At a recent City Council meeting, resident Houston Foy Hall said there is a necessity for an ordinance of this sort because there are concerns from time to time.
Ordinance 14-2019 states it would be a violation for radios, stereo systems, musical instruments, etc. to be plainly audible across a residential property line between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock jokingly said, “You do know I can’t cut my grass after 9 o’clock with this.”
Mayor Garrett Anderson replied, “That’s right, I didn’t figure there would be a problem.”
Spurlock said with the time change, sometimes at 9 p.m. it is a little less dark. He said someone mowed a lot in front of him for many years at 10 or 11 p.m. with a Case mower that had headlights on it. The lady that has the lot now does the same thing.
Anderson said, “Well, if you are not irritating your neighbors there won’t be a problem.”
It would be a violation to operate a sound reproducing device or musical instrument, etc. associated with a motor vehicle or vessel that is plainly audible 100 feet or more from the device.
The ordinance also addresses animals/dog barking, construction noise and air-blowing cleaners (leaf blowers).
This noise ordinance states that it is intended to provide procedures and a comprehensive program for enforcement of nuisance levels of sound that adversely affect the health, safety and welfare of citizens of the city, as well as the reasonable use and enjoyment of property by owners and occupants, while also observing and maintaining the First Amendment rights of those who may be creating noise as a matter of such rights.
The intent is to adopt a noise regulation program “substantially similar” to the Highlands County noise code in order to provide consistency in enforcement between the city limits and enforcement in the county’s jurisdiction.
Each violation will be a separate civil infraction and each day the violation continues will be considered a separate violation and civil infraction.