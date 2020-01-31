AVON PARK — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has released an updated Department of Defense list of locations outside of Vietnam, that includes the Avon Park Air Force Range, where tactical herbicides were used, tested, or stored by the United States military.
‘’DoD will continue to be responsive to the needs of our interagency partners in all matters related to taking care of both current and former service members,’’ Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper stated in a Jan. 27 press release. ‘’The updated list includes Agents Orange, Pink, Green, Purple, Blue and White, and other chemicals, and will be updated as verifiable information becomes available.’’
DoD conducted a thorough review of research, reports, and Government publications in response to a November 2018 Government Accountability Office report.
‘’This update was necessary to improve accuracy and communication of information,’’ VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said. ‘’VA depends on DoD to provide information regarding in-service environmental exposure for disability claims based on exposure to herbicides outside of Vietnam.’’
Agent Orange and other herbicides used in Vietnam were tested or stored elsewhere, including many military bases in the United States.
The Department of Defense included the Avon Park Air Force Range (formerly called the Avon Park Air Force Bombing Range) and Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County on its list of information on projects to test, dispose of, or store herbicides in the U.S.
The Department of Defense listed five testing periods concerning the Avon Park Air Force Range:
• February to March 1951 — (Phase I) Low volume anti-crop aerial spray trials.
• Fall 1951 (Phase II) — Low volume anticrop aerial spray trials.
• March 30 to April 16, 1954 — Chemical anticrop aerial sprays from high-speed jet aircraft.
• March and April 1955 — Chemicals were applied with a hand sprayer to a 16-square-foot area around individual or multiple plants.
• April 15, 1967 — Native grass-sedge vegetation near Avon Park.
The Avon Park Air Force Range, with 106,034 acres, is the largest bomb and gunnery range east of the Mississippi.