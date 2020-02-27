AVON PARK — The CRA Board have approved two of the three CRA district budgets in recommending a revision of the Airport Community Redevelopment Agency budget.
The CRA Advisory Board provided a fiscal year 2019-20 budget recommendation for the city’s three CRA districts — Main Street, Southside and Airport.
The Advisory Board hadn’t had an opportunity to review and recommend the budgets because it is a new board, said Maria Sutherland, councilwoman and CRA board member. The three CRA district advisory boards were essentially combined into one advisory board.
Sutherland said the Council/CRA Board authorized both the Main Street and Southside budgets to go forward, but not the Airport budget.
The Advisory Board had requested the employment of staff for the airport with funding in the CRA budget, but that is not sustainable, she said.
The Airport recommended budget showed $100,000 for management/staff, $18,000 for digital marketing and $9,000 for Taxiway F design costs.
The Airport CRA’s revenue is far less than its reserves and it would not be sustainable after a couple of years, Sutherland said.
“So the Airport portion of the CRA budget will have a further review and pending that review we will decide how to move forward,” she said.
The City Council, during its 2019-20 budget workshops, set aside $60,000 for Airport management salary plus benefits, she explained.
“We need to look at where that money is budgeted from,” Sutherland said. “That is one of the things that, when we approved that budget, they give you a line item. So I want to know if that money came from our revenues from the airport or if it was the General Fund.”
That would provide a better idea on funding a staff position for the airport, she said. If it is from the General Fund then taxes are paying for it, but if it is coming out of the airport, the airport only makes money out of its rentals and fuel sales.
“So if it needs to be subsidized by the CRA, the city or both, that is something we need to look at,” Sutherland said.
The budgets that were approved are as follows:
CRA Main Street District – $283,636.
• $125,000 – Facade grants.
• $100,000 – Projects/improvements.
• $33,636 – Digital marketing.
• $25,000 – Event grants.
CRA Southside District – $87,000.
• $40,000 – Facade grants.
• $40,000 – Projects/improvements.
• $7,000 – Digital marketing.