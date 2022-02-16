AVON PARK — Florida Airport Management is a step closer to taking over operation of the Avon Park Executive Airport. The city is getting a federal grant to cover the cost of reworking a pending agreement between the City of Avon Park and FAM.
FAM approached the city in 2020 with its offer to operate the entire Avon Park Executive Airport and utilize the former Dumont Aircraft building for the manufacture of industrial hemp that would be grown by local farmers. The hemp would be trucked out of the city.
Also, the airport would be used as a staging area for emergency supplies (such as for hurricane relief), with helicopters and C-130 cargo planes using the airport.
The city contracted with a specialized consultant and attorney to develop a partnership agreement with FAM. That agreement required approval by the FAA.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said Tuesday the FAA wants the arrangement to go through a different route – AIPP, which is the Airport Investment Partnership Program. The program permits airports to explore privatization as a means to generate access to sources of private capital for airport improvement and development.
Anderson said the FAA is willing to provide the City of Avon Park with a $750,000 grant to go through the process – covering administrative fees, outside attorney fees and also recovering FAM’s fees.
“It is really a great thing. For the city, we should be able to recoup a lot of the money that has already been spent as well,” he said. The FAA offered to fast-track the program, which normally could take 12-18 months. By fast-tracking it, Anderson said it could actually be less than six months.
Nothing would change procedurally with the airport, he said. It would still be a partnership program with the city retaining the ultimate authority over the grants and the buildings that would be constructed at the airport. General aviation activities and procedures would not change in any way.
With Monday night’s update, the only change is that the city is getting a grant to go through the process and a different set of paperwork to file. The city’s outside attorney will bring an agreement back to council at a future meeting to move forward with the process.
The agreement will allow FAM to become the airport manager, which would be beneficial for both sides, Anderson said. The city would not have to pay to have staff manage the airport.
FAM will be able to “get their feet wet” with managing the airport and see what ideas they come up with, he said. FAM will be able to pursue USDA funding for its business plans for the airport and begin with developing the airport as an emergency staging area for the region, which involves grant funding and some building as well.
FAM could be managing the airport in 30-90 days, Anderson said.