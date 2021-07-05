AVON PARK — Negotiations continue between the City of Avon Park and Florida Airport Management, which seeks a long-term lease to manage and conduct business operations at Avon Park Executive Airport.
City Manager Mark Schrader said they had their first Zoom meeting with FAA officials on Tuesday to inform the federal agency about what is going on.
The FAA is interested in reviewing the agreement before it goes to the City Council, he said.
There has been a pre-arranged weekly Zoom meeting on Mondays between Florida Airport Management (FAM) and the City team, which includes Schrader, the city attorney, contracted attorney and consultant.
The 30 to 45-minute meetings have been used to go over terms of the draft agreement the outside attorney is making, Schrader said. “Everything is moving along. It’s basically us and FAM making sure we are communicating and it’s been good.”
They are hoping a draft agreement can be completed within a month, he said.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said it seems that the consultant and lawyer the City hired are getting close to reaching a tentative agreement with Florida Airport Management.
FAM has answered the questions presented by the lawyer and attorney.
The FAA and Florida Department of Transportation will have to approve of the FAM agreement with the City, he said. Running an airport takes specialized staff and there are a lot of rules and regulations so it has to be acceptable to the FAA and FDOT.
“It has been a long process,” Barnard said. “I think it has been a learning process, not only for the City Council, but also for FAM.
“If everything works out and we get confirmation from the lawyer and the consultant that it is a good deal for the City, then I think it is a good possibility. We haven’t voted yet so no decisions have been made.”
At least it is looking a lot better than it did two or three months ago, he said.
“I am looking forward to see how it goes because if it does go through, it could be a big plus for the City of Avon Park,” Barnard said.
Florida Airport Management approached the city in 2020 with its offer to operate the entire Avon Park Executive Airport and utilize the former Dumont Aircraft building for the manufacture of industrial hemp that would be grown by local farmers. The hemp would be trucked out of the city.
Also, the airport would be used as a staging area for emergency supplies (such as for hurricane relief), with helicopters and C-130 cargo planes using the airport.
In March, the City Council selected a law group, Kaplan Kirsch & Rockwell, and financial consultant, Lowell Clary of Clary Consulting Company, to represent the City in its negotiations with Florida Airport Management, which proposed a long-term lease of the Avon Park Executive Airport.