AVON PARK — At Thursday’s Avon Park Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Florida Airport Management (FAM) CEO Jonathan “JT” Clark provided an update on FAM’s plans for the Avon Park Executive Airport.
Clark said they have been at this for a little over two years, not just FAM, but also American Hemp Manufacturing, to get federal agencies on board with innovative ways that airports can be ran, managed and funded. They have been also seeking innovative agriculture technologies so they can assist citrus famers who are struggling.
This will be the first private entity authorized by the FAA to manage a municipal airport and, with the development of American Hemp, it will be the very first federally backed hemp project with significant loan guarantees to where they will be able to use the funds for infrastructure and building at the airport, he said.
“We are looing for long-term partners,” Clark said. “We are working with the Department of Emergency Management to bring single-location resource centers here so when there are major storms they can provide relief quickly.”
FAM is also looking to partner long-term with the Department of Defense, he said. “A lot of good conversations are happening everyday.”
Getting the partnerships in place is a slow process, but FAM is pleased to be in the city, he said.
After the luncheon, Clark told Highlands News-Sun, “We have about 20 people working on this project collectively – some here locally, some not here locally,” Clark said. “There are a lot of big visionary items that require several inter-agencies to develop. We are making beautiful progress though and we are happy to be here.”
Clark is also CEO of American Hemp Manufacturing.
FAM approached the City of Avon Park in 2020 with its offer to operate the entire Avon Park Executive Airport and utilize the former Dumont Aircraft building for the manufacture of industrial hemp that would be grown by local farmers. The hemp would be trucked out of the city.
The City Council approved a detailed contract in April with FAM concerning its operation and management of the Avon Park Executive Airport.