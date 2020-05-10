AVON PARK — Work continues on the $1.7 million taxiway project at the Avon Park Executive Airport that will improve safety of the ground traffic, but some unexpected delays pushed the completion date back to June.
Construction started Jan. 6, 2020 on the Taxiway F project, which includes pulling up some of the exiting sections of the taxiway, reconstructing, re-configuring and putting down new asphalt.
Avon Park Finance Coordinator Danielle Phillips said recently that Runway 5/23 is temporarily closed as the contractor works on the back stretch of the taxiway. The runway should reopen by the end of this week.
“We plan to close [Runway] 10/28 for a week closer to the middle of the month,” she said. “By the end of the month we plan to close both runways for a short time period to complete pavement and remove the hotspot on Taxiway B.
“With some unexpected delays, the new expected completion date is the middle of June.”
At a November City Council meeting is was noted that the project would start at the beginning of the year (2020) and would likely be completed by the middle of March.
In November, the City Council approved the contract with the low bidder on the project — Dickerson Florida, Inc., Ft. Pierce.
The total estimated cost of Dickerson Florida’s part of the project is $1,265,218.
Amherst Consulting Company, Maitland provided the engineering services on a project that includes realignment of Taxiway F from the terminal apron to the Runway 23 threshold and extension of Taxiway F from the Runway 23 threshold to the Runway 28 threshold.
The City paid about 25% of the cost of the engineering services, which totaled $143,792, with the FAA paying 75%.
Pilot Jim Renfro, whose business is located at the airport, said in November that the taxiway project will alleviate a safety issue at the airport.
There is vehicular traffic with people coming in the gate and then driving across a runway, he said. The project involves tearing out that existing taxiway and the construction of a perimeter taxiway.
If you are going to the terminal building you will have to go all the way around the end of the runway, Renfro said, so you won’t be driving a vehicle or taxiing an aircraft across two runways that are intersecting.
It’s principally a safety thing, he said. It will create some inconvenience about taxi time, but the safety factor far exceeds that.