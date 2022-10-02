AVON PARK — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Avon Park Executive Airport is serving as a staging area for relief equipment and supplies for an eight-county area.
AVON PARK — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Avon Park Executive Airport is serving as a staging area for relief equipment and supplies for an eight-county area.
The airport is operated by Florida Airport Management (FAM).
The Florida Division of Emergency Management and a private company, Garner Environmental, are heading the operation of getting supplies to the areas in need.
FAM Operations Manager Charlie Brown said this is one of the largest staging areas in the state.
The equipment and supplies includes large electrical generators, lighting trailers, air conditioning units, showers, portable bathrooms and more.
“It is just about all the supplies that folks are going to be needing in the recovery, so we have forklifts and roll-off trucks for removing debris and delivering supplies,” Brown said.
Friday afternoon, Brown was mowing a site at the airport for two helipads so more relief equipment can be brought in and the helicopters could be used to rush personnel and supplies to any location that can’t be accessed by vehicle.
Brown said this effort wouldn’t be possible without the support of the Avon Park city manager and the City Council who have been supportive of Florida Airport Management’s mission of improving the general aviation aspect of the airport and also having the airport serve as a primary asset to the community in times of need.
“This has been a great team effort along with our state and federal partners, along with the City of Avon Park, and Florida Airport Management is happy to be a part of it,” he said.
