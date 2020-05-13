AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council gave approval Monday evening to allow restaurants to utilize sidewalks and city parking lots adjacent to their establishment for outside dining.
While adhering to the Governor’s Phase I reopening executive order, Resolution 2020-04 states the City Council concludes that it is in the best interest of the health, safety and welfare of the businesses and residents of the city to allow temporary additional, outside seating for the restaurants so long as such seating is capable of providing safe service to customers.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said Tuesday the restaurants are operating with a limited capacity under the Phase I Reopening guidelines, so this resolution gives them the opportunity for a more normal capacity while allowing customers to be spread out a little more.
“It is kind of a test to see if outdoor dining is a good thing in Avon Park,” he said.
It will be in place for two weeks to two months because it is tied to the state level of reopening, Anderson said. According to the ordinance, the outdoor dining provision would end at Level II reopening, but council can extend it.
“If people enjoy it and we don’t have too many issues with it maybe we will continue it,” he said.
Also, the city’s parks are reopened, but the city manager has the ability to close them again if people are congregating too much or things get out of hand, Anderson said. But, as long as people are keeping their distance and abiding by the law enforcement rules and regulations, there won’t be any issues going forward and the parks will remain open.
Also, the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $30,000 grant to the City of Avon Park Executive Airport through the CARES Act. This grant is being funded as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) of 2020.
This grant provides economic relief funds for any purpose for which airport revenue may be lawfully used.
“We are trying to apply some of that to the ongoing debt the airport has to alleviate their annual payments and provide them with some more cash flow,” Anderson said.