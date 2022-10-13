AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that rewrites the city’s regulations on home-based businesses.
But, it wasn’t a unanimous approval with Councilwoman Michelle “Shelly” Mercure voting “no” on the proposal.
The current code only allows family members residing on the property to be employed in the home occupation and does not allow for signage related to the business.
The proposed amended code states employees of the business who work at the residential dwelling must also reside in the residential dwelling. The exception is up to a total of two people or independent contractors, who do not reside at the residential dwelling, may work at the business.
A non-illuminated sign not to exceed two square feet in area may also be affixed flat against the exterior wall of the residential dwelling, according to the amended code.
Mercure said Tuesday, “I didn’t like the way the ordinance was written; I felt like it was too vague.”
One person’s tolerance of a noise level is not going to be the same as another person’s, she said. Everybody is different; their likes are different and opinions are different.
“So if you have two to five people parked in front your house you may not think that is a lot, but the next person might,” Mercure said. “I feel it is going to increase blight around the neighborhoods and people not putting their stuff away and picking up packages and an increase in theft.”
Following is a summary of some of the language in the amended home-based business code:
The home occupation shall be conducted within the residential dwelling that is the residence of the home occupation practitioner and shall be clearly incidental and secondary to use of the dwelling for residential purposes.
The business may also have remote employees who do not work at the residential dwelling.
Under no circumstances shall the residential character of the property be changed by the home occupation. As viewed from the street, the use of the residential property shall be consistent with the uses of the residential areas that surround the property.
External modifications to the residential dwelling to accommodate a home occupation shall conform to the residential character and architectural aesthetics of the neighborhood.
The business shall not conduct retail transactions at a structure other than the residential dwelling: however incidental business uses and activities may be conducted at the residential property.
The home occupation shall not generate parking needs in greater volume than would normally be expected to serve a similar residence where no business is conducted.
No additional parking spaces shall be provided in excess of those required to serve the residential unit. Vehicles and trailers associated with a home occupation business shall be parked in legal parking spaces and not within the right of way, on or over a sidewalk. or on any unimproved surfaces at the residence.