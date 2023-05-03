The Avon Park City Council approved amending its recently renewed lease with the Historical Society of Avon Park lowering the insurance requirement for the Depot Museum.
The approved 21-year lease, of the city-owned property at a yearly cost of $10, specified the Historical Society would insure the structure for $5 million.
Historical Society President Nancy Fisk has spoken to at least three insurance brokers, one of which is the city’s insurance broker. She said all have told her they have not seen this high of a minimum insurance limit for what she is insuring, according to the council agenda. Also, the cost for the $5 million coverage is almost three times the amount for the $1 million coverage.
The city manager and city attorney recommended that council approve amending the minimum insurance to $1 million. Council unanimously approved the lower insurance requirement.
Councilwoman Michelle “Shelly” Mercure asked Fisk how the Historical Society raise funds.
She said revenue comes from membership dues – individual is $15, family $25, business $50. The Depot Museum has a donation box. Admission is free or by donation. The Historical Society also participates in fundraisers such as the recent Bluegrass & Blueberry festival where they sold $500 worth of cheesecake bars.