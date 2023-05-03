Avon Park Depot Museum

The Avon Park City Council amended its recent lease with the Historical Society of Avon Park for the Depot Museum.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

The Avon Park City Council approved amending its recently renewed lease with the Historical Society of Avon Park lowering the insurance requirement for the Depot Museum.

The approved 21-year lease, of the city-owned property at a yearly cost of $10, specified the Historical Society would insure the structure for $5 million.

