AVON PARK — The City of Charm is looking to turn back the clock a bit on Main Street by going back to a single lane in each direction with angled parking.
At a recent City Council meeting, City Manager Mark Schrader said Mayor Garrett Anderson talked to him about going back to two lanes on Main Street, instead of four lanes, the way it used to be for a “nice downtown with the angled parking.”
Soon after he spoke with Anderson, Schrader said the Florida Department of Transportation informed him in an email that they were looking at putting a bicycle path on Main Street for repurposing the lane.
Schrader and Anderson had a video conference meeting with FDOT officials at which Anderson related his request for changes to Main Street.
FDOT later contacted Schrader and Anderson asking for a letter stating their formal request for changes to Main Street.
The city’s letter to FDOT stated: “This letter acts as the City’s statement of interest and formal request for lane repurposing of State Route 64, the City’s Main Street. The request is to eliminate one lane both east and westbound thus going from four lanes to two lanes. The eliminated lanes would become diagonal or angled on-street parking replacing the current parallel parking.
“We believe that the lane repurposing would contribute to economic development, livability, vitality in the Avon Park Historic District while also creating calming traffic and enhancing traffic.”
The city received a response from FDOT stating they were drafting a scope for the lane repurposing study and within the next few weeks a consulting team may be contacting city officials to discuss the next steps in the study.
Schrader said it is just a study right now.
“I think it would be a pretty cool thing if we could go back to that way and get more parking downtown and slow some cars down,” he said. “There is talk of putting a little park there. With people sitting in it, we might get a hometown feel back if they [FDOT] are willing to move that way.”
Main Street, as part of State Road 64, is maintained by the state.