Avon Park’s Main Street currently has two lanes in each direction with parallel parking, but the city is looking into returning it to its former configuration of one lane in each direction with angled parking.

AVON PARK — The City of Charm is looking to turn back the clock a bit on Main Street by going back to a single lane in each direction with angled parking.

At a recent City Council meeting, City Manager Mark Schrader said Mayor Garrett Anderson talked to him about going back to two lanes on Main Street, instead of four lanes, the way it used to be for a “nice downtown with the angled parking.”

